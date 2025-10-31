Kim Kardashian’s Moon Landing Theory EXPOSED by NASA: You Won’t Believe the Truth!

Kim Kardashian has stirred major controversy online after claiming that the historic 1969 Apollo moon landing never actually happened. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old entrepreneur and SKIMS founder was seen promoting a conspiracy theory suggesting that astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin never set foot on the moon.

While discussing the topic with her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson, Kim confidently stated that she believed the moon landing was staged. She even cited an alleged quote from Buzz Aldrin, claiming he once admitted the mission “didn’t happen.” Kim argued that the 95-year-old astronaut occasionally “slips up” in interviews due to age, unintentionally revealing the “truth.” “I don’t think we did. I think it was fake,” Kim declared, adding that she often sends Paulson conspiracy articles suggesting NASA staged the event on a movie set.

When asked how she responds to people calling her “crazy,” Kim remained unfazed, saying, “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok, see for yourself.” She encouraged viewers to watch supposed “proof” videos circulating online.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis Linked to Divorce Stress

Her comments quickly reached NASA, prompting a sharp response from the agency’s acting administrator, Sean Duffy. Tagging Kim on X (formerly Twitter), Duffy wrote, “Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… six times! And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race, and we will win this one too.”

Clips from the episode went viral, sparking a flood of criticism and disbelief. One user wrote, “Why does this person’s opinion even matter?” Another commented, “How did she pass the bar?” Others mocked her remarks as “irresponsible,” “bizarre,” and the epitome of “influencer logic,” with many expressing frustration over her spreading misinformation.