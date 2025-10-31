Get Ready to Shed Tears! Zubeen Garg’s Wife Shares Emotional Handwritten Note Ahead of Roi Roi Binale Release

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer and actor Zubeen Garg, has shared an emotional handwritten note by her husband just days before the release of his final film, Roi Roi Binale. Taking to Instagram, Garima posted a sketch of Zubeen along with his note that read: “Roi Roi Binale. Mur notun cinema. Sabole aahibo. ‘Morom’. Zubeen da” (My new film. Do come and watch it. ‘With love’). In her caption written in Assamese, she reflected, “The letters you wrote on 15th September… a loving appeal to your beloved people!”

Garima’s post took a poignant turn as she added, “Every word hits the heart, Goldie! But amongst all this, there’s a burning in the empty chest. Another question — what happened on September 19? How, why? I don’t know where there is peace, but I don’t feel like breathing until I get this answer.”

Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen’s final cinematic work, releases this Friday across Assam. According to PTI, tickets for all shows for the next week have already sold out, with the film poised to break box-office records and set new milestones in Assamese cinema. Owing to the emotional anticipation, several theatres have increased screenings — some running seven shows daily, starting as early as 4:45 a.m. and continuing past midnight.

In the film, Zubeen plays a blind musician, with the story focusing on his struggles and passion for music. The film features 11 songs composed by Zubeen himself. A haunting moment from the trailer shows his character lying unconscious on a beach — an eerie reflection of Zubeen’s own tragic death on September 19 in Singapore, where he reportedly drowned while swimming.

Produced by Zubeen, Garima, and Shyamantak Gautam, and directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, the 146-minute film stands as Zubeen’s final gift to his fans and to Assamese cinema.