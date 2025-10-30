Shah Rukh Khan’s Hilarious Take on Aryan Khan’s Character in The B**ds of Bollywood: “Ghante Ka Badshah”

Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary wit was on full display during his latest #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter). The superstar’s impromptu Q&A with fans featured his signature humour, heartfelt moments, and a viral response that quickly became the highlight of the day.

When a fan asked SRK which character he related to most in his son Aryan Khan’s Netflix directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood, the actor didn’t give a typical answer. Instead, he cheekily pointed fans to a hilarious moment from the series that pokes fun at him. The scene features Manoj Pahwa as Avtaar Singh, who loses his temper when told that “Badshah” is coming to meet him. Mistaking the reference for rapper Badshah, Avtaar becomes frustrated — only to discover that the “Badshah of Bollywood” himself, Shah Rukh Khan, is the one arriving. Exasperated, he blurts out the now-viral line, “Ghante ka Badshah!”

Fans instantly loved SRK’s good-humoured acknowledgment of the joke, with many praising him for his ability to laugh at himself. Interestingly, Manoj Pahwa revealed in an interview that the line was entirely scripted by Aryan Khan. “Our writer-director Aryan told me to say it that way, so I did,” he said, giving credit to the young filmmaker’s sharp sense of humour.

Ghante ka Badshah obviously!!! https://t.co/DVZt9qJ8Jv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

It’s rare for Shah Rukh to publicly comment on his children’s projects, making this light-hearted moment even more special for fans.

Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for his massive upcoming film King, co-starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan. Originally slated for a 2026 release, reports suggest the high-budget action drama may now arrive in 2027.

The Bads of Bollywood also stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Sahher Bambba, with cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, and SS Rajamouli.