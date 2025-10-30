Sydney Sweeney’s Bold Fashion Statement: A Sheer Silver Dress that Commands Attention

Actress Sydney Sweeney turned heads at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event on Wednesday night, dazzling in one of her boldest red-carpet looks yet. The Euphoria star stunned in a sparkling, completely sheer silver gown by Christian Cowan, leaving little to the imagination. The floor-length ensemble hugged her curves perfectly, featuring a cinched waist and lace-up detailing at the back, which added a sultry finish. She completed the look with diamond earrings and minimal accessories, allowing the gown to take center stage.

Sweeney’s new platinum blonde bob, which she recently debuted, complemented the shimmering gown and highlighted her sophisticated yet daring fashion evolution.

During the event, the White Lotus and Anyone But You actress delivered a powerful and emotional speech about being “underestimated” in Hollywood. “I know what it feels like to have people define you before you’ve had the chance to define yourself,” she said. “Every one of us has our own fight. Strength doesn’t always look loud — sometimes it’s just about getting up again and again, no matter who’s watching.”

She urged young women to embrace their confidence, saying, “Don’t shrink yourself. Your power is already within.” Later, Sweeney shared her speech on Instagram, dedicating it to boxer Christy Martin, whom she portrays in her upcoming biopic Christy, as well as “all the women who inspire us in big and small ways.”

Ahead of the event, Sweeney spoke to Variety in a candid interview, shutting down rumors about plastic surgery. “I’ve never gotten anything done,” she said. “I’m terrified of needles — no tattoos, nothing. I’m going to age gracefully.” Addressing viral comparison photos, she added, “I was 12 in those pictures — of course I look different now. I’m 15 years older and wearing makeup.”