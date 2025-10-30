Get Ready for a Blockbuster: Keerthy Suresh and Antony Varghese Pepe’s First-Ever Collaboration

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is gearing up to begin work on her next Malayalam project, which will see her sharing the screen with Jallikattu fame Antony Varghese Pepe for the first time. The makers officially confirmed the news after both stars signed the agreement, marking the film’s official launch.

Announcing the project on YouTube, the team shared an exciting teaser note that read, “Action meets Allure. Power meets Valour! Pepe and Keerthy join forces for the first time in cinema. Witness the epic as The Demesne comes alive soon!” The upcoming action entertainer will be directed by Rishi Sivakumar, best known for the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Valliyum Thetti Pulliyum Thetti, and promises to deliver a perfect blend of thrill and emotion.

This project marks Keerthy Suresh’s return to Malayalam cinema after a three-year hiatus since her 2022 courtroom drama Vaashi, in which she starred alongside Tovino Thomas. Produced by her father, G. Suresh Kumar, the film received appreciation for its grounded storytelling and strong performances.

On the work front, Keerthy was last seen in the Telugu comedy-drama Uppu Kappurambu, directed by Ani IV Sasi. The film follows a young woman who unexpectedly becomes the head of her village, which faces an unusual issue when its cemetery runs out of burial space. The Amazon Prime Video release also featured Suhas, Babu Mohan, and a voice-over by Rana Daggubati. Keerthy’s upcoming lineup includes Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.

Meanwhile, Antony Varghese Pepe will soon appear in Kattalan, a jungle-based action adventure directed by Paul George and scored by Kantara composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath. He will also feature in Dulquer Salmaan’s next Malayalam outing, I’m Game, helmed by RDX director Nahas Hidhayath.