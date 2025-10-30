Deepika Padukone’s Name is Still in Kalki Credits – The Truth Revealed!

Fans of Deepika Padukone were recently stirred after posts circulated on social media claiming her name had been removed from the end credits of the pan-India blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. The posts suggested that after backlash, her name was later “added back” on the streaming platforms. However, multiple fact-checks and an insider source denied any deliberate omission. According to the source, Deepika’s name has always appeared in the official credits of Kalki 2898 AD across languages and OTT platforms — the confusion arose from how credits are updated on streaming services, which is a multi-step process involving global syncs, file replacements and quality checks, and cannot simply be changed overnight.

The spark for the controversy lies in her confirmed exit from the film’s sequel. In September 2025, the production house Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced that Deepika would not be part of Kalki 2898 AD 2, saying: “After careful consideration… we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like #Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more.” Shortly afterwards, reports surfaced claiming the actor had asked for a 25 % hike in fees and insisted on a maximum seven-hour daily shoot schedule — conditions which the makers reportedly found difficult to accommodate in a high-budget, VFX-intensive film.

In the wake of that exit, fans began scrutinising the OTT versions of the film. Some claimed that one version of the film’s credits did not list Deepika’s name, citing screenshots and viral clips to support the claim. However, verification by several outlets found that her name is visible in all language versions (Hindi version on Netflix, and Telugu/Tamil/Malayalam/Kannada versions on Amazon Prime Video). Fact-checkers pointed out that the confusion may stem from file versions, caching, regional updates or glitchy video clips rather than a deliberate removal.

While the matter appears to have been clarified — at least by public sources — the episode shines a spotlight on how streaming platforms handle credit updates (which can be slow) and how fandoms react swiftly to perceived slights. It also underscores how the dynamics between actors and big-scale productions (regarding schedule, commitment, fees) are increasingly under scrutiny in the Indian film industry.