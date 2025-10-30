Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Passionate Cheer for Indian Women’s Cricket Team Will Give You Goosebumps!

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took some time out of her busy schedule to meet and cheer the Indian Women’s Cricket Team ahead of their high-profile semifinal clash against Australia Women. The actress, full of charm and elegance, brought that extra dose of encouragement and positivity to the team as they prepared for one of their biggest games of this tournament.

Dressed in a chic casual outfit, Kareena interacted warmly with the players, applauding their recent performances and expressing her pride in how far women’s cricket in India has come. Photos and videos from the interaction quickly went viral on social media, showing Kareena sharing laughs and motivational words with the players. Fans praised the actress for supporting women in sports and called her visit “a perfect morale boost” for the Women in Blue.

Kareena, who spoke on the occasion, said she was deeply inspired by the journey and spirit of the team. “These women are breaking barriers and inspiring millions across the country. It’s an absolute honour to meet them and wish them all the luck for the semi-finals,” she shared.

The Indian Women’s team, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, is in scintillating form in the ongoing tournament and has qualified for the semifinals based on their brilliant display throughout this tournament so far. This game against Australia Women, considered one of the powerhouses of world cricket, will be an exciting contest.

Kareena’s impromptu visit did bring in the much-required Bollywood glamour, and words of encouragement from her certainly fanned the team’s desire for victory. For fans on all social media platforms, this was a proud meeting-a mix of cinema, sports, and women empowerment-all for one single motive: to bring victory to India.