Bigg Boss 19 promo: Tanya Mittal’s Sneaky Move: Steals Amaal Mallik’s Sweater and Teases Malti Chahar

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 has set social media abuzz after Tanya Mittal was spotted wearing Amaal Mallik’s sweater, which is usually worn by Malti Chahar. The lighthearted moment quickly turned into a playful yet tense exchange between the two contestants, adding a new twist to the show’s ongoing dynamics.

In the promo, Tanya is seen saying, “Usko sweater nai pehenne dena hain kuch bhi hojaye,” before heading to the bathroom to try on Amaal’s sweater. Fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari jokingly comments, “Ye ladki kitni chhichhori hain yaar.” When Tanya steps out wearing the sweater, Malti walks in, and the two share a knowing smirk. Tanya teasingly remarks, “Malti ke tote udd gaye,” and laughs, saying, “Usko pata nai tha uske dabbe mein se mein nikaal lugi.” The promo ends with Tanya dancing, leaving viewers amused and intrigued.

The Tanya–Malti equation has been a recurring talking point among fans. In earlier episodes, Malti mentioned that Tanya had been looking for Amaal’s clothes and even wore his sweatshirt. Tanya, in turn, quipped, “Why does every lady on the show want to be the girlfriend of Amaal Mallik?”

Interestingly, Amaal Mallik himself clarified that while he doesn’t mind Tanya wearing his belongings, he prefers that Malti doesn’t. This revelation further fueled chatter among housemates, including Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More, who believe the show is hinting at a possible new love angle.

Outside the house, fans trolled Deepak Chahar, Malti’s brother, suggesting he send more clothes for her. Meanwhile, Tanya continues to care for Amaal, while he maintains friendly ties with Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya, and Neelam, avoiding larger alliances.

With Tanya’s latest stunt, tensions and entertainment levels inside the house are bound to rise — and viewers can’t wait to see how Malti responds next.