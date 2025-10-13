Get Ready for the Most Epic Collaboration of the Year: Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh’s Rowdy Janardhan!

Vijay Deverakonda is back in the news, not for his speculated engagement to Rashmika Mandanna, but for his upcoming movie titled Rowdy Janardhan. The actor formally initiated work on the venture with an auspicious pooja ceremony, with co-star and National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Photographs of the occasion were posted by the producers on social media with the following caption:

“A Wild Beginning… LOVE – RAGE – BLOOD. Much-awaited Vijay Deverakonda x Ravi Kiran Kola’s #SVC59 kick-starts today with a blessed pooja ceremony. #VDKolaMassThaandavam Begins.”

Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, Rowdy Janardhan is going to be an action drama with rich emotional overtones — a category in which Vijay has always given powerful performances. Although the working title was SVC59, it has been asserted by the producer Dil Raju that Rowdy Janardhan is the real title of the movie. The film is going to start shooting on October 16, 2025, in Mumbai.

This comes after Vijay’s first big release after his rumored engagement to Rashmika Mandanna. While the two have kept mum, their coordinated rings and insiders indicate that a February 2026 wedding could be on the horizon.

Professionally, Vijay was last spotted in Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film revolved around Surya, a police constable who goes undercover into a criminal gang operating on an isolated Sri Lankan island, where he finds out the leader of the gang is his missing brother. The film had Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, and Bhoomi Shetty playing lead roles, among others.

After Rowdy Janardhan, Vijay also has a film with Rahul Sankrityan (working title VD14) on the anvil. With action, emotion, and cinema palace charm, Vijay is set for a strong comeback — on and off the screen.