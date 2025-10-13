Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship Status: Are They Together Again?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sparked fresh rumors of a rekindled romance after they were seen warmly greeting each other on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman on October 6. Their friendly exchange led fans to speculate about a possible reunion, especially given their long and storied relationship history.

However, a source close to Lopez told People that there is no romantic reunion on the horizon. “Jennifer’s doing well. She’s focused on things that make her happy — family and work,” the insider shared. While Lopez and Affleck remain supportive of each other, the source clarified, “She always enjoyed working with Ben; this hasn’t changed. There’s no romantic reunion with Ben.”

Lopez and Affleck originally met in the early 2000s while filming Gigli. They began dating shortly after, got engaged in 2002, but ultimately called off their wedding in 2004. Each went on to build separate families — Lopez married Marc Anthony and had twins, Emme and Max, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner and shares three children with her.

Nearly two decades after their split, Lopez and Affleck reunited and married in July 2022 in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. However, their rekindled romance ended in 2024 when Lopez filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Despite their split, the pair remain on good terms. At the premiere, Lopez even acknowledged Affleck’s support, saying, “Thank you, Ben. This movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman, directed by Bill Condon and co-produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artist Equity, premiered on October 10. The film stars Lopez alongside Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Tony Dovolani, and others.