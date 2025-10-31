Addams Family Vibes! Alanna Panday’s Halloween Look with Husband and Son is Pure Magic

Social media star Alanna Panday stunned fans this Halloween with a creative family costume inspired by the hit Netflix series Wednesday. Celebrating the spooky occasion with her husband Ivor McCray and their baby boy River, Alanna took to Instagram to share an adorable and eerie family video that quickly caught fans’ attention.

In the clip, Alanna channeled both Morticia Addams and Wednesday Addams, flawlessly blending gothic glamour with dark charm. Her husband, Ivor, looked every bit the devoted Gomez Addams, completing the spooky couple’s look. Stealing the show, however, was their little one, River, who added a heart-melting twist by dressing up as The Thing, the iconic hand character from the Addams Family universe. Captioning the video, Alanna simply wrote, “Family portrait.”

The inspiration came from Netflix’s Wednesday, where Jenna Ortega stars as the titular character, while Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán portray Morticia and Gomez Addams. Interestingly, The Thing isn’t just a prop — it’s played by real actor Victor Dorobantu, who wore a blue suit during filming so his body could be digitally erased, maintaining the franchise’s classic charm.

Alanna Panday is the daughter of businessman Chikki Panday and fitness expert Deanne Panday. Her father is the brother of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, making Alanna the niece of Chunky and cousin of actress Ananya Panday. She also has a younger brother, Ahaan Panday, who recently made his Bollywood debut in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara.

A graduate of the London College of Fashion, Alanna is a popular fashion and lifestyle influencer, admired for her travel diaries and chic style. She recently made her OTT debut with The Tribe on Prime Video India, a Dharmatic Entertainment reality series showcasing the lives of India’s top social media personalities.