Aneet Padda’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction to Shakti Shalini Teaser Will Leave You Speechless

Actress Aneet Padda, who rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, has been confirmed as the lead in Shakti Shalini, the next installment of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Her character was first teased in the post-credits scene of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma, which hit theatres on October 21, creating an immediate buzz among fans.

A viral video now shows Aneet watching the teaser of Shakti Shalini in a theatre, capturing her genuine joy and excitement. As her character is introduced on screen, she is seen grinning from ear to ear, giggling, and visibly beaming with pride. Fans quickly took to social media to comment on her reaction, with one writing, “She looks so proud. We are too, my love,” while another said, “The smile on her face,” and a third added, “Wow lovely, she deserves it. We feel so proud for her. All the best, Aneet.”

Shakti Shalini is officially slated for release on December 24, 2026. The teaser describes her character as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all,” hinting at a powerful and enigmatic role. A still from the film shows a mysterious woman in a white lehenga floating in a dense forest, her long braid swaying in the wind, which fans are convinced is Aneet Padda’s grand debut in the MHCU. Early reports had suggested that Kiara Advani was considered for the role, but it ultimately went to Aneet.

Adding to the excitement, Ayushmann Khurrana welcomed Aneet to the universe on social media, writing: “Welcome to the MHCU @aneetpadda_ Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another — keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible. So proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can’t wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards, Aneet.

With her infectious energy and fans eagerly anticipating her performance, Aneet Padda’s introduction as Shakti Shalini promises to be one of the standout moments in the MHCU.