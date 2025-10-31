A Dream Come True! Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s Engagement is a Fairytale

Allu Sirish, actor and younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, has officially gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nayanika. The couple exchanged rings on October 31, 2025, in a private yet grand ceremony attended by close friends and family members. Sharing the joyous news on social media, Sirish wrote, “I’m finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika!”

The pair looked radiant as they celebrated their special day. Sirish opted for an elegant white ethnic outfit, while Nayanika stunned in a classic red saree, embodying traditional charm. The event was a star-studded affair with members of the Allu–Konidela family in attendance, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and other close relatives.

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy and their daughter Allu Arha also drew attention with their stylish appearances — Sneha in a lavender gown and little Arha looking adorable in a pink dress as she accompanied her mother.

Though the couple has always kept their relationship private, Sirish had hinted at their union earlier this year on the birth anniversary of his late grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, when he shared a heartfelt post about his engagement.

While details about Nayanika remain limited, reports suggest that she hails from Hyderabad and belongs to an affluent business family. The two are said to have been in love for some time before making their relationship official.

On the work front, Sirish was last seen in the 2024 fantasy action film Buddy, directed by Sam Anton. The Telugu remake of the Tamil hit Teddy starred Sirish as a pilot entangled in a supernatural mystery involving a woman’s soul trapped in a teddy bear. The film earned praise for its unique premise and emotional storytelling.

With his personal and professional life thriving, Allu Sirish enters an exciting new chapter both on and off screen.