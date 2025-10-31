Jonita Gandhi’s Concert Diary: An Unforgettable Night with Enrique Iglesias

Singer Jonita Gandhi, one of India’s most celebrated contemporary voices, recently shared an unforgettable backstage moment with global pop icon Enrique Iglesias after opening for him during his India tour in Mumbai. The two-day concert, held on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), marked Enrique’s return to India after nearly a decade, drawing thousands of ecstatic fans.

Jonita shared a picture of them on Instagram-both beaming bright for the camera-as he wrote, “One with everyone’s hero (baby) ????✨ Can’t wait to hit the stage!!!!” – a playful nod to Enrique’s timeless hit Hero. The picture has Enrique donning his signature look-grey T-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and baseball cap-while Jonita dazzles in a shimmering metallic off-shoulder gown that comes paired with black knee-high boots. And, as we said earlier, the picture exudes glamour, camaraderie, and global star power.

Jonita opened both nights of the concert with an electric and soulful performance that wove together pop, R&B, and Indian influences. The Indo-Canadian singer behind hits like The Breakup Song, The Humma Song, and What Jhumka got the crowd going with her powerful live vocals and captivating stage presence. Fans called her set “magnetic” and “international in energy,” flooding social media with praise and clips of the concert. A viral Instagram post has already racked up more than 46,000 likes and hundreds of comments declaring the moment “legendary” and “a dream crossover.”

By contrast, Enrique Iglesias brought an all-encompassing setlist that included Hero, Bailamos, Escape and Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), among many fans’ favorites. Opening to audiences of more than 25,000 people per night, the pop star’s emotive, high-octane performance cemented his continued international relevance.

In fact, Jonita’s performance was the perfect precursor to Enrique’s show, marking a powerful fusion of Indian and international music talent on that unforgettable Mumbai night.