Demi Lovato’s Poot Costume Proves She’s the Queen of Halloween

Demi Lovato has officially won Halloween 2025, reviving one of the internet’s most unforgettable memes — Poot Lovato. Nearly a decade after the viral Tumblr post that sparked countless jokes and fan theories, the Fast singer brought her “secret twin” back to life in a hilarious and nostalgic Halloween transformation.

For those unfamiliar, Poot originated in 2015, when a fan posted a washed-out photo of Demi with a fabricated story claiming she had a twin sister locked in a basement her whole life. The bizarre tale exploded online, birthing endless memes and turning “Poot” into a pop-culture phenomenon.

On October 30, Demi shared her 2025 Halloween costume on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos recreating the original viral image. One picture showed her posing eerily in a garage, channeling Poot’s awkward charm, while another paired the recreation with the original meme. Taking the joke even further, Demi shared TikTok videos of “Poot” begging dramatically for help from the garage and giving a tongue-in-cheek “house tour,” proudly showcasing bubble wrap, cleaning supplies, and a water heater. She also posted behind-the-scenes clips of her makeup team transforming her into Poot, complete with the same pale lighting and awkward expression that made the meme famous.

“Happy Halloween and happy one week of INTD!!! Been so locked in this era thought I’d let Pootvato out,” Demi captioned her post. Her husband Jutes playfully commented, “Alright, Halloween is over everyone. Pack it up. It belongs to Demi this year.”

This isn’t the first time Demi has embraced the meme. She briefly featured Poot in her Fast music video and told PAPER magazine she’s learned to own the humor around it. “If I’m laughing, nobody can laugh at me. I’m laughing at me,” she said. In a 2023 Harper’s BAZAAR interview, she admitted the meme once stung but now represents her self-acceptance and confidence.