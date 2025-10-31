Warner Bros. Brings Hello Kitty to Life in Animated Film – Release Date Inside!

Hello Kitty is heading to Hollywood! Warner Bros. has officially announced that the beloved Sanrio character will star in her first full-length animated feature film, set to release in theatres on July 21, 2028. This marks Hello Kitty’s long-awaited debut on the big screen, promising an adventure filled with fun, friendship, and nostalgia for fans of all ages.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the film will be fully animated, distinguishing itself from recent toy-inspired live-action projects. Produced in collaboration with Sanrio and Warner Bros., the movie aims to introduce Hello Kitty to a new generation while celebrating the charm that has made her a global pop-culture icon since her 1974 debut. The story will reportedly feature several beloved Sanrio characters such as Gudetama, My Melody, and the Little Twin Stars, adding more heart and humor to the film’s universe.

Fans took to social media after the announcement, expressing excitement and impatience over the four-year wait. While one fan wrote, “I’ll be waiting to watch it,” another joked about the long timeline, saying, “2028??” Many also shared hopes for familiar voices and a story that captures the warmth and positivity associated with Hello Kitty.

The movie will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema, marking the first time a major Hollywood studio has been licensed to create a feature-length film based on a Sanrio property. Directed by Leo Matsuda, known for Zootopia and Inner Workings, the film’s screenplay is being written by Dana Fox (Wicked, Cruella). Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. will serve as producer, following nearly a decade of collaboration with Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji to bring the project to life.

While plot details remain secret, anticipation is high to see how the creative team will adapt Hello Kitty’s traditionally silent persona into a heartwarming cinematic adventure.