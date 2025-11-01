Sonakshi Sinha’s Jatadhara Gets ‘A’ Certificate: Will It Affect the Film’s Success?

The upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, has received an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC. This will mark Sonakshi’s first Telugu movie, which will release in theaters on November 7, 2025. The film will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages.

Announcing the certification, the makers shared on social media: “It is an ‘A’ for #Jatadhara. A battle that you have never seen. A cinema experience you will never forget. Witness #Jatadhara in theatres from Nov 7th 2025 in Telugu & Hindi.” The adult rating suggests the movie may contain intense and mature themes that blend well into its dark, supernatural storyline.

Jatadhara tells the story of a skeptic being pulled into a confrontation with forces of evil. The film stars Sudheer Babu as the lead who refuses to believe in ghosts, while Sonakshi Sinha stars as a vengeful spirit guarding her buried treasure. The story is about eternal conflict between good and evil, devotion and greed.

The trailer for the film, released by Mahesh Babu on October 17, promised a resplendent world replete with suspense and mysticism. Besides the lead pair, the ensemble cast includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Divya Khosla, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

The climax of Jatadhara is said to be the most ambitious ever filmed, shot nonstop for 24 hours over multiple days. Producer Shivin Narang calls it “the soul of the film”, adding, “It’s where light and darkness collide. What Sudheer and Sonakshi have done goes beyond dedication- it’s pure devotion.”

Jatadhara will face a tough box-office fight in November with the release of Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend, promising an emotional ride packed with fantasy elements.