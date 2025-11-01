Heidi Klum’s Medusa Look is the Most Terrifying Halloween Costume Yet!

Heidi Klum once again proved she’s the undisputed Queen of Halloween, stunning fans with an extraordinary transformation into Medusa at her 24th annual Halloween party in New York City. The star-studded celebration, presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+, took place at The Venue on Music Row inside the Hard Rock Hotel, where Heidi arrived in a jaw-dropping costume that instantly became the night’s highlight.

The supermodel mesmerized everyone in a full-body snakeskin suit complete with a moving snake headpiece, glittering fangs, and a forked tongue, perfectly capturing the mythical Gorgon’s terrifying allure. Her husband Tom Kaulitz joined her as a knight turned to stone, humorously depicting Medusa’s latest victim. The couple playfully posed for photographers, with Heidi aiming her bow and arrow at Tom and flashing her signature fanged grin for dramatic effect.

Leading up to the grand reveal, Klum teased fans on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her elaborate transformation. She posted photos of her prosthetic fittings, makeup process, and the intricate detailing of the serpentine costume. The incredible look was once again created in collaboration with Mike Marino, the Emmy-winning prosthetic makeup artist celebrated for his work on The Penguin.

Reflecting on her iconic Halloween legacy, Klum previously shared in a video that the idea for her annual bash began over two decades ago. “It all started about 25 years ago when I couldn’t find a good party in New York City — so I decided to throw my own,” she recalled with a laugh. She also admitted that the pressure to top her past looks keeps her awake at night, saying, “I always hope it works out.”

From E.T. and Fiona from Shrek to Jessica Rabbit and even a worm, Heidi Klum’s Halloween transformations continue to set the gold standard for creativity — and this year’s Medusa may just be her most spectacular yet.