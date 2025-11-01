2PM’s Ok Taecyeon Shocks Fans with Sudden Marriage Announcement

K-pop Star Ok Taecyeon from 2PM Officially Announces His Marriage: The Happiest Moment in His Personal Life Fans have been waiting for a long time, after a number of speculations about his girlfriend, who is a non-celebrity, and this news was announced by him to his fans by handwriting a letter.

On November 1, 2025, his agency 51K confirmed the wedding news as it announced that the event will be held next spring in Seoul. It will be an intimate one, to be attended by close family members. Further, the agency asked for privacy, saying, “As the bride is a non-celebrity, we ask for your understanding that details will remain private.”

In the letter, Taecyeon personally expressed his gratitude to fans for supporting him for so long. He began his career at 19 years old with 2PM through the program Superstar Survival. “I first began my journey at the age of 19. I’ve been able to come this far thanks to all of you who have always stood by me. That’s why I felt it was right to personally share my news with those who have supported and loved me the most first”.

The singer and actor began by expressing his excitement for his upcoming marriage: “I have promised to spend the rest of my life with someone who has long understood and supported me. We will go further, building a strong partnership side by side.” Moreover, he showed great gratitude to fans: “Your love and encouragement have given me more strength than I could ever express in words… Going forward, as both a member of 2PM and an actor, I will do my best to give back to the love and support you’ve shown me.”

Taecyeon first confirmed his relationship in June 2020, addressing the dating rumors publicly, and was later spotted with his partner in Seoul in late 2024, which sparked renewed interest among the fans. With this announcement, Ok Taecyeon starts a new chapter, balancing a thriving career along with personal happiness.