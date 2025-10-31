Ashnoor Kaur Body-Shaming Controversy: Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Face Backlash!

Controversy has erupted inside the Bigg Boss 19 house after contestants Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal were caught body shaming fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur. Their insensitive remarks triggered outrage among viewers, celebrities, and Ashnoor’s family, who have called out for accountability on the show.

The issue began gaining attention when Ashnoor’s father, Gurmeet Singh, took to Instagram to express his anger at the defamatory comments aimed at his 21-year-old daughter. He shared a video compilation of what the contestants had said and wrote, “Why is everyone so insecure about a 21-year-old? Oh, I know… they can’t match her levels of dignity and grace.” His response quickly went viral, with fans praising him for standing up for his daughter.

The viral clips showed composer Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha mocking Ashnoor’s appearance. “Ande jaisi shakal hai (she has an egg-like face),” said Amaal. Shehbaz added, “She has become a thepla.” Meanwhile, another group comprising Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri was seen gossiping about Ashnoor’s fitness routine and body type. Sitting at the dining table, they wondered how the young actress, who follows a detox diet and works out every day, had not shed those extra kgs. “Kitni moti hai, sara din gym karti hai fir bhi itni moti kaise? Uske dresses hum par zyada suit karenge,” Neelam and Tanya said, making fun of her body type.

Tanya even went ahead to say that Ashnoor looked older than the rest of them, while Kunickaa added, “Even my 13-year-old granddaughter knows what to eat and what not to.” In another clip shown during a task, Tanya was heard calling Ashnoor “haathi” (elephant), further fueling viewers’ anger.

The audience quickly took to social media, condemning the behaviour of the contestants and asked host Salman Khan to take up the issue during Weekend Ka Vaar. The fans asked for strict action to be taken as such remarks were “unacceptable” and “disgusting” on national television.

The dignified Ashnoor Kaur, who carries herself with poise on-screen and off, got immense support from her fans and celebrities alike. Celebrities such as Rohan Mehra, Kamya Panjabi, Manu Punjabi, and Gauahar Khan extended open support on social media for her, saying that body shaming needs to be stopped and that reality shows should have kindness instead.