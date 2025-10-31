Yami Gautam’s ‘Haq’ UAE Release: Uncensored and Unapologetic – Is it Worth the Hype?

Indian actress Yami Gautam has shared an exciting update regarding her upcoming courtroom drama Haq and says the film has been cleared without any cuts in the UAE. The film, inspired by the 1985 landmark Shah Bano case, will hit cinema screens on November 7, 2025. The film is already in high buzz among the audience.

The Article 370 actress expressed her delight in an interview with Times Now, as the film smoothly got clearance in the UAE. Normally, the censor board has been strict on films dealing with sensitive social or religious subjects. “This is the first time I’m sharing that in UAE, in terms of censorship, this has no cuts and it’s rated 15 plus. That means it’s watchable for everyone,” Yami shared. She further explained, “If there are no issues there, it means this film is not intended to antagonize anyone from faith.” Her statement depicts the makers’ idea of handling the subject with a sensitive attitude and respect.

Helmed by Suparn Varma, Haq boasts Yami Gautam in the lead role of Shazia Bano, a character loosely based on Shah Bano, along with Emraan Hashmi essaying the role of her husband and lawyer, Abbas Khan. The film also stars Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh in pivotal roles. It is produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Workrooms—a team famous for their content-driven and socially relevant films.

Haq is based on the real-life case of Shah Bano, whose husband divorced her in 1978. Her alimony case reached the Supreme Court, which in 1985 passed a historic judgment upholding the right of Muslim women to receive maintenance from their husbands under Indian law. This case is considered a landmark in both legal and social jurisprudence in India, often being cited during debates about women’s rights, religious freedom, and equality.

“The purpose of Haq is not to provoke or criticize any community; rather, it tries to highlight justice and real-life struggles faced by women in society,” said Yami Gautam. “The film tries to show empathy and truth,” she added, hoping “that people from each background will resonate with its message.”

With a universal theme of justice, courage, and equality, Haq is expected to spark important conversations while showcasing powerful performances. Audiences within the UAE and worldwide will be able to catch this film from age 15 and above.