Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari roasts Farrhana Bhatt says, “Boyfriend toh chodo ghar mein friend nahi hain”

It seems impossible for a day to pass in the Bigg Boss 19 house without fireworks, and the latest episode proved just that. Emotions ran high as contestants Mridul Tiwari, Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj found themselves at the center of fresh drama and heated exchanges.

The tension peaked when a furious argument broke out between Mridul and Farrhana, grabbing everyone’s attention inside the house. The confrontation began when Farrhana called someone “bewakoof” (fool). Mridul immediately responded, “He’s a fool, she’s a fool. Already, Malti is a moron. What’s an educated person like you doing among us?” Farrhana fired back, asking, “Are you trying to please your masters?”

Sarcastically, Mridul replied, “Main chamcha, yeh mere masters?” (I’m a sycophant, and they’re my masters?), before calling her a “kadhai” (wok). Farrhana shot back that she didn’t mind the name, but Mridul retorted, “Padhai aur kar leti na, toh kadhai na banti tu,” (If you had studied more, you wouldn’t have turned into a wok). His remark left Farrhana visibly offended, while several housemates couldn’t help but laugh.

Mridul then took things further, roasting Farrhana by saying, “Boyfriend toh chhodo, ghar mein friend nahi hain,” (Forget a boyfriend, you don’t even have friends in the house). He accused her of trying to get close to Abhishek Bajaj but failing miserably. Farrhana appeared hurt by his comments and walked out of the room.

Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand was seen advising Ashnoor Kaur not to waste time and emotions on Abhishek. Though Ashnoor insisted there was no issue, Kunickaa cautioned her to stay calm when Abhishek interacts with others.

With multiple confrontations and alliances tested, the Bigg Boss 19 house remains as unpredictable and fiery as ever.