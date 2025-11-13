Globetrotter First Look: Priyanka Chopra STUNS as Mandakini

Priyanka Chopra has finally unveiled her highly anticipated first look from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, Globetrotter. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the global icon introduced her character, Mandakini, leaving fans captivated by her fierce new avatar and the film’s grand cinematic scale.

Sharing the striking poster, Priyanka wrote, “She’s more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini. #Globetrotter.” Dressed in a saffron saree and wielding a gun, Priyanka exudes power and grace against a backdrop engulfed in flames. Her commanding stance, filled with intensity and determination, captures the spirit of a warrior who appears ready to challenge fate itself. The visuals, rich in fiery hues and dramatic detail, perfectly mirror SS Rajamouli’s signature blend of emotion and spectacle.

Directed by the visionary filmmaker behind RRR and Baahubali, Globetrotter (tentatively titled SSMB29) stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film marks Priyanka’s grand return to Indian cinema after The Sky Is Pink (2019) and her first collaboration with Rajamouli, sparking immense excitement among fans worldwide.

With Globetrotter, Rajamouli is reportedly building a vast cinematic universe that fuses Indian mythology, adventure, and global storytelling — and Mandakini is expected to be a pivotal force in this narrative.

The makers are now preparing for The Grand Globetrotter Event on November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The highly awaited event, to be live-streamed on JioHotstar, will reveal the official title and teaser. With its star-studded cast, visionary direction, and Priyanka’s powerful new look, Globetrotter is already poised to become one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of the decade.