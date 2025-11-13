Dhanush and A.R. Rahman Unite: Tere Ishk Mein’s Unreleased song Goes Viral

Actor Dhanush recently made a special appearance at the audio launch event of Tere Ishk Mein, attended by AR Rahman, Kriti Sanon, and director Aanand L Rai. The evening turned unforgettable when Dhanush surprised everyone with a live rendition of the unreleased Tamil version of the film’s upcoming song. The romantic drama is slated to hit theaters on November 28, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Dhanush shared a clip of his soulful performance, which quickly went viral. Fans flooded the comments with admiration, with one writing, “Vintage D is back,” while another added, “Apdiye loop la paadineeey Iru aiyaaaaaaa.” The actor also posted pictures with AR Rahman from the event, giving fans a glimpse of their warm camaraderie.

Director Aanand L Rai later shared a throwback photo from the film’s Delhi shoot on his Instagram Stories. In the picture, Dhanush is seen bundled up in a cozy shawl and earmuffs, smiling brightly despite the winter chill. Rai captioned it, “Dilli ki sardi mein, hum tere ishk mein,” perfectly encapsulating the film’s romantic essence.

Tere Ishk Mein stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles as Shankar and Mukti. The teaser, shared by Kriti last month, opens with a wedding scene where Dhanush’s character delivers an intense dialogue, hinting at heartbreak and emotional depth. The film’s powerful visuals and AR Rahman’s music have already built immense anticipation among fans.

A source told Pinkvilla that the makers are planning an extensive promotional campaign leading up to the release, aligning with Dussehra and Diwali festivities. While Dhanush was last seen in Idli Kadai alongside Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay, Kriti Sanon is currently filming Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.