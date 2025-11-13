Nickyanka’s Language Love: Priyanka Chopra Praises Nick Jonas’s Hindi Efforts

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently starred in the streaming film Heads of State, delighted fans during a fun Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X (formerly Twitter). The global star revealed some of her husband Nick Jonas’s favourite Hindi words — and fans can’t get enough of the adorable revelation.

When a user asked, “What’s something you taught Nick to say in Hindi? P.S. I LOVE YOU!!! #AskPCJ,” Priyanka replied, “Khana, paani, pyaar, paneer — but I think he picked it all up himself! @nickjonas.” The answer quickly went viral, with fans gushing over the couple’s sweet chemistry and Nick’s growing familiarity with Indian culture.

During the same session, another fan asked Priyanka about her experience working in the Telugu film industry. The actress responded enthusiastically, “It’s still early days for me on the movie, but it’s been Adiri poyindi!!!! Also, the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad.” Her response not only showcased her excitement for her new project but also highlighted her love for regional cuisine.

Priyanka, known for her active social media presence, often shares glimpses of her personal life with fans. Last month, she posted heartwarming photos from a family getaway in Orlando, featuring Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti. One adorable picture showed the trio posing with a mermaid, with Priyanka captioning it, “Ohana means family.” In another clip, Priyanka humorously called a snake draped around her neck her “new serpenti,” while Nick quipped, “Loving the new jewellery, babe.”

The actress also shared moments from Nick’s concert in Florida, including a touching video of little Malti trying to climb the stage stairs to reach her father mid-performance — a moment that melted hearts across the internet.