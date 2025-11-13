Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived in Qatar on Thursday to perform at his much-awaited live show, Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded, scheduled to happen in Doha on November 14, 2025. The superstar’s arrival sent the fans and media into a frenzy as he made an appearance at the Doha International Airport with tight security, flanked by his trusted bodyguard and head of security, Shera.

Salman looked all dapper yet casual as he arrived in cream-coloured pants, a light thistle T-shirt, and a tan jacket over it, topped with a cap. He sported his current look featuring a moustache, just like his “Galwan” look that fans and the paparazzi couldn’t stop gazing at.

Salman was spotted earlier in the day at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as he left for Doha. Joining the star on his grand tour were actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia, who were also spotted at the terminal. The Da-Bangg concert series has been a recurring global entertainment spectacle, and the Doha edition will be no less with its vibrant mix of Bollywood music, dance, and high-energy performances.

The upcoming show at the Asian Town Amphitheatre is expected to be one of Doha’s largest open-air Bollywood events. Salman Khan will headline the concert, sharing the stage with an impressive lineup including Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Stebin Ben, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul. The event will be scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events to ensure a perfect mix of glamour, comedy, and electrifying stage acts.

Just days before his departure, Salman was spotted attending to personal commitments in Mumbai. On Monday, the actor visited veteran star Dharmendra, who was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai. Salman’s family and that of Dharmendra go way back, since his father, the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, penned the iconic classic Sholay with Javed Akhtar, which featured Dharmendra in one of his most iconic roles.

Meanwhile, the superstar is still reeling under tight security as the threats by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi have not come to a halt. Despite all this, Salman Khan seems to be taking his professional commitments very seriously as he continues to keep his fans across the globe in awe of him. With Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Doha, the actor is geared up to bring a burst of Bollywood glamour to the foreign shores once again.

