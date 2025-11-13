Director Sundar C Steps Down from Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 173 Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

In an unexpected turn, filmmaker Sundar C has announced his exit from the much-publicized Rajinikanth starrer, Thalaivar 173, produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. The announcement is a little over a week following the grand unveiling of the film, which had generated a frenzy among fans as it promised to reunite two of Tamil cinema’s biggest legends — Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan — after 46 years.

Sundar C reportedly walked out of the project, citing “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.” The sudden exit by Sundar C is an unexpected setback for this movie, which was actually pitched as a high-octane action drama with a grand Pongal 2027 release plan. According to inside sources, the decision was taken by mutual consent, and both Sundar C and the production house have parted ways on an amicable note.

The production team at RKFI has now begun an active search for a replacement to take over the ambitious project. Sources close to the development said discussions are already underway with several leading filmmakers to ensure the film’s schedule and vision continue uninterrupted.

One of the most discussed announcements this year in India has been Thalaivar 173, considering both Rajinikanth’s involvement and that it marked his first collaboration with Kamal Haasan’s production banner. A sure blend of mass appeal with strong storytelling was what the film has promised since its announcement- characteristics usually associated with the legacies of the two stars.

The exit of Sundar C has not dampened the expectations an iota. Fans are more curious to find out who will take over the reins and what shape the latest screen appearance of Rajinikanth will take. Plans for production go on, and it is reported that some pre-production work has already started; hence, Thalaivar 173 might still pull off one of the biggest cinematic events of 2027.