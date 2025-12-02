Draco and Harry, Reunited! Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe’s Broadway Magic Sparks Fan Frenzy!

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton, best known for their roles as Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy, reunited in New York City on Monday, December 1, 2025, at a special screening of Merrily We Roll Along, the filmed version of the 2023 Stephen Sondheim revival starring Radcliffe. The actors shared a warm hug and exchanged words while fans and attendees looked on, marking their first public photograph together in more than a decade. Their last photo together was in July 2011 at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in New York.

Radcliffe, 36, and Felton, 38, first met on the set of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, released 24 years ago last month. While their characters were rivals on screen, the actors have maintained a close friendship over the years. Felton recently credited Radcliffe for inspiring his theater journey, telling Good Morning America, “I saw him on his first Broadway show over 10 years ago, and now he’s a Tony winner. He’s one of the reasons Broadway feels so special to me.”

Currently, Felton is performing on Broadway as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The play, now in its seventh year, focuses on the next generation of Hogwarts students and families, including Harry and Draco’s children. The show recently set box office records, earning over $3 million during Thanksgiving week alone.

Radcliffe has yet to see Felton on stage but expressed excitement about his friend’s success. “It’s really lovely that he’s doing Broadway. I’m excited he’s in the city, and I get to see him,” he said on GMA.

Looking ahead, Radcliffe will return to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing, a solo play about life, hope, and resilience, with previews beginning February 21, 2026, at the Hudson Theatre and opening night on March 12. Fans can also catch Radcliffe in theaters on December 5, 2025, when Merrily We Roll Along is released, featuring performances alongside Tony winners Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez.