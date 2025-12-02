Lorde Says She Loved The Incest Storyline In White Lotus Season 3

Lorde has always been one of those artists who leans into the strange, the uncomfortable and the emotionally messy. So when she revealed in a recent interview that she actually loved the controversial incest storyline in White Lotus season 3, the internet did what the internet does best. It spiralled.

The singer was talking about how bold writing excites her when she watches TV, the kind that pushes boundaries instead of playing safe. And in the middle of that conversation, she admitted she was obsessed with the way White Lotus handled one of the most talked-about storylines of the season. According to her, the show made it chaotic, twisted and unexpectedly layered in a way that only White Lotus can pull off.

Fans were quick to react because season 3 already had the internet in a chokehold with its mix of satire, family secrets and very questionable dynamics. While the storyline shocked viewers, Lorde saw it as an example of how the show refuses to sanitise human behaviour. She believes it did what great TV does. It made people uncomfortable. It sparked opinions. It didn’t hold back.

She also praised Mike White for being fearless with his writing and said audiences should stop pretending that complicated, morally messy characters are new to television. For her, the storyline was not about shock value. It was about exploring characters who are broken, lonely and acting out of a lifetime of dysfunction.

Saxon was thinking about his kiss with Lochy while Lochy jerked him off… We see this first shot in one of his memories and at first it seems like Lochy and Chloe cause she was about to kiss him in the shot before, but if you pay attention it's their kiss in ep 5 #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/iH9yiFugbK — Lucas (@saxlochy) March 24, 2025

Of course, the comment instantly blew up online. Some fans agreed with her, saying art should be allowed to explore the darker side of people without being treated like a crime scene. Others felt it crossed a line and should not be celebrated. But one thing is clear. Lorde’s opinion has now stirred the conversation right back up.

White Lotus season 3 was already packed with chaos, luxury and psychological drama. Now it has Lorde’s stamp of approval on one of its wildest plotlines. And honestly, that says everything about how this show continues to dominate the culture conversation.