Tere Ishk Mein’s Box Office Triumph: Film Earns Rs 62.47 Crore in 4 Days, All India-All Languages!

The romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has cleared the crucial Monday box office test with remarkable success, raking in a robust Rs 62.47 crore all India nett box office collection (NBOC). Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L. Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar, the film continues to witness a strong response from audiences, sustaining its momentum after a spectacular opening stretch.

Over its first four days, the film has amassed approximately Rs 62.47 crore nett across all languages, underlining the growing acceptance and enthusiasm for the story among moviegoers. Positive word-of-mouth has played a significant role in driving audiences to theaters, with viewers connecting deeply with the emotional narrative and the performances of the lead actors.

Tere Ishk Mein owes much of its appeal to its soulful music, emotional depth, and the signature storytelling style of Aanand L. Rai. The musical score by A.R. Rahman, combined with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, has further elevated the cinematic experience, making it a memorable outing for fans of romantic dramas. Critics and audiences alike have praised the chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, adding to the film’s box office strength.

The film is expected to continue its steady run throughout the week, with its heartwarming story and strong performances likely to attract more viewers. Industry insiders suggest that its momentum could further solidify its position among the top-performing films this season.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, Tere Ishk Mein is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film showcases an ensemble of talent, including Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, and is currently running successfully in cinemas across India, delighting audiences with its blend of romance, music, and heartfelt storytelling.