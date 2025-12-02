SZA Shares Her Unreleased Verse On Justin Bieber’s Yukon

Music Twitter woke up confused, excited and slightly feral today because SZA just dropped a bomb out of nowhere. She shared her unreleased verse on Justin Bieber’s song Yukon, a collaboration that fans didn’t even know existed.

In classic SZA fashion, she didn’t tease it, she didn’t hype it, she didn’t even explain it. She simply posted the audio snippet online, and the internet has not taken a breath since.

The verse itself fits perfectly into that warm, dreamy, layered SZA universe. Soft vocals, hypnotic harmonies and lyrics that feel like a secret whispered in the middle of the night. What shocked fans the most was how seamlessly she blended into the existing track, almost as if this was always supposed to be a duet.

The reactions were instant. Bieber fans want the full version released. SZA fans want the full version released. Neutral bystanders who weren’t even thinking about either artist today also now want the full version released. Universal agreement for once on the internet.

People also pointed out that this isn’t the first time SZA has casually dropped something that could’ve been a full hit. She has a catalogue of unreleased gems that randomly appear, disappear and become fan lore. But this one feels different. It feels intentional. It feels like she wanted the world to hear what could have been.

Whether this verse was scrapped from an early demo, cut in the final edit or simply never meant to leave the studio, we don’t know. But what we do know is that the song suddenly sounds incomplete without her. Fans are now begging both artists to release a polished version together, calling it a missed opportunity for a massive R&B-pop crossover moment.

For now, all we have is a snippet. But as SZA fans know, one snippet is enough to fuel theories, edits, remixes, TikTok fantasies and a year’s worth of “drop it officially” replies.

If the full Yukon featuring SZA ever sees daylight, the internet will explode for real this time.