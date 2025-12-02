Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s Ramen Date in Barcelona Will Make You Hungry for Love

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, have once again charmed fans with their shared love for food. Known for their playful chemistry, the duo often delights fans through social media posts, paparazzi videos, and public appearances. Their latest Instagram reel captured a fun and relatable moment, showing that no matter where they are, food remains their top priority.

In the video, Hrithik and Saba were seen enjoying a hearty meal of ramen and dumplings at a quaint Japanese restaurant in Barcelona, Spain. The couple’s love for the dish was evident as they savored every bite, with Hrithik even taking time to click pictures with the restaurant staff. Saba shared that the couple loved the spot so much that they returned for a second serving and even waited in line for an hour just to get a seat.

Saba’s Instagram caption perfectly captured their foodie adventures: “Just two hungry hippos eating their way through the world!! Some people eat to live, other live to eat, we wholeheartedly belong to the latter bunch – the highlight of our travels is the food we discover. After years of exploring together, we’d like to share some of our favourites. In the first edition of ‘Ro and Sa Recommend,’ we have Shoronpo, a tiny Japanese restaurant in Barcelona!!” She recommended trying the homemade ramen in chicken broth and the dumplings, adding a helpful tip to let the dumplings cool down before eating to avoid burning one’s palate.

Fans immediately responded with enthusiasm, expressing love for the couple’s authenticity and charm. Many urged them to continue sharing more reels like this, while others appreciated their genuine joy and connection during travel and food adventures.

Also Read: Saba Azad Stands by Hrithik Roshan as He Pays Tribute to Ex-Mother-in-Law Zarine Khan

With such engaging content, fans are now eagerly waiting to see which country Hrithik and Saba will explore next and which culinary gems they’ll recommend in future editions of “Ro and Sa Recommend.” Their journey of love and food continues to inspire and entertain fans around the globe.