Get Ready for the Ultimate Cinematic Experience: Dhurandhar’s 4-Minute Post-Credit Scene

Dhurandhar, one of 2025’s most anticipated releases, is gearing up for its theatrical debut this Friday, and new details have added to the mounting excitement. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the Aditya Dhar–directed spy action drama is planned as a two-part story, with the sequel expected to arrive in Summer 2026. Now, exclusive information reveals that the makers have prepared a major surprise for audiences staying back after the end credits.

According to a source close to the production, Dhurandhar will feature a four-minute post-credits scene, serving as an official teaser for Dhurandhar 2. This extended sequence is designed to build curiosity around the continuation of the story and may even disclose the sequel’s release date. The makers are reportedly evaluating different release-window options, but the post-credits reveal could finalize the plan for the second chapter.

The Ranveer Singh–led film has been granted an ‘A’ certificate, restricting viewing to audiences aged 18 and above. Its approved runtime stands at 214.1 minutes (3 hours and 34 minutes), making it not only the longest film of Ranveer Singh’s career but also one of the lengthiest mainstream Indian films in recent years. Dhurandhar surpasses the runtimes of other major releases like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (3 hours 21 minutes) and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule (3 hours 20 minutes).

Ahead of its December 5, 2025 release, the film is reportedly showing strong momentum in advance bookings. Trade sources indicate that the final opening-day numbers will depend on the surge in bookings during the last 48 hours as well as walk-in audiences at mass-market centres.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Steals the Show at IFFI 2025: Ranveer Singh Brings the Heat

Along with Ranveer Singh in the lead, Dhurandhar features a powerful ensemble cast: Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. With its scale, star power and franchise vision, the film is positioned as one of the biggest theatrical events of the year.