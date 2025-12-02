Ram Gopal Varma’s Police Station Mein Bhoot: Manoj Bajpayee’s Cop Look is Unmissable

Ram Gopal Varma has sparked fresh anticipation for his upcoming Hindi horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot by sharing new behind-the-scenes photographs from the film’s set. The images, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Ramesh Rao, quickly gained traction on social media, adding to the growing curiosity surrounding the director’s return to the genre.

Posting on X, Varma shared a still of Manoj Bajpayee and Ramesh Rao from a key scene, writing, “Here’s #RaoRamesh and @BajpayeeManoj in a scene from POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT.” The reveal follows an earlier first look of Bajpayee that had already generated significant interest.

The director also unveiled multiple images of Ramya Krishnan, whose appearance in the film marks her first collaboration with Varma. In one image, she appears in a striking gothic avatar—dark-rimmed eyes, bold styling, and an enigmatic presence. Varma captioned the photo, “Here is Ramya Krishnan in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT.” Another still showed her seated in a police station, smoking, prompting Varma to clarify, “No, Ramya Krishnan is not playing a BHOOT.” A third image showed her riding a motorcycle, with the director teasing viewers about the nature of her character.

Police Station Mein Bhoot, announced earlier this year, also stars Genelia Deshmukh alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Shooting began in September, marking Varma’s much-anticipated return to Hindi cinema. Bajpayee, sharing a motion poster upon the announcement, wrote, “From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with Ram Gopal Varma.”

Here’s #RaoRamesh and ⁦@BajpayeeManoj⁩ in a scene from POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT pic.twitter.com/01wG7AJf7O — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 2, 2025

Varma previously explained the film’s premise: after a deadly encounter, a police station becomes haunted by the ghosts of slain gangsters, forcing the terrified officers to flee. The film combines horror elements with comedic undertones and promises cutting-edge VFX.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is currently seen in The Family Man Season 3, where his character Srikant Tiwari becomes the nation’s “most wanted man.” The new season continues to blend action, humour and family drama, with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others reprising their roles.