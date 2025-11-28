Shoojit Sircar To Reinvent Mahabharata With Manoj Bajpayee And Rajkummar Rao In A Comedic Twist

Director Shoojit Sircar, celebrated for his sensitive, layered storytelling in films such as October and Sardar Udham, is preparing to return to the genre that first made him a household name comedy. Yet, this time, the filmmaker is venturing into bold new territory.

Sircar, who previously delivered much-loved comedic gems like Vicky Donor and Piku, is now reportedly developing a mythological comedy featuring powerhouse performers Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao. According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, the project marks one of the director’s most daring and experimental ventures to date.

The insider revealed that Sircar intends to explore “a fresh facet of humor in cinema,” delving into a sub-genre rarely attempted in Indian films. The movie is slated to begin shooting in 2026, hinting at its ambitious scale and unique vision.

The film is said to reinterpret a significant episode from the Mahabharata, but through a comedic lens an approach almost never seen in mainstream Indian cinema. While mythological dramas are common, blending epic storytelling with sharp, eccentric humour presents a refreshing shift. Sircar reportedly aims to craft a narrative that remains culturally rooted while adopting a modern, irreverent tone. If executed well, the film could serve as a pioneering experiment in genre-bending, bridging India’s timeless epics with contemporary comedic sensibilities.

Adding to the excitement is the casting of Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao, two actors known for their versatility, nuance, and remarkable screen presence. Both have had a strong year professionally, earning praise for their performances across mediums. Their pairing promises an acting masterclass, particularly in a film that demands impeccable timing and emotional precision qualities both are celebrated for.

Sircar’s most recent film, I Want to Talk, starred Abhishek Bachchan and told the moving story of a cancer survivor rebuilding his relationship with his daughter on the eve of a life-altering surgery. The ensemble also featured Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever, Pearl Dey, Jayant Kripalani, and Kristin Goddard, showcasing Sircar’s continued strength in eliciting heartfelt performances.

Also Read: The Family Man S3: Manoj Bajpayee’s Dialogues That’ll Give You Goosebumps

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee recently returned as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 3, where the beloved intelligence officer confronts a new national crisis intertwined with personal turmoil. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, was last seen in the lead role in Maalik, followed by a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood. Together, their upcoming collaboration with Shoojit Sircar promises one of the most intriguing cinematic experiments of the decade.