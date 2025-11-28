Tere Ishk Mein: Kriti Sanon And Dhanush’s Ganga Aarti Performance Is A Must-See

Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand L Rai’s intense love drama, opened in theatres today (November 28), and the team has been actively promoting the film ahead of its release. A few days ago, Rai travelled with lead actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon to Varanasi, where their visit quickly became the talk of social media.

Photos and videos from the holy city began circulating widely, but what captured the most attention was the sight of Dhanush and Kriti participating in the Ganga aarti. The actors were seen performing the sacred rituals with complete devotion, creating a serene and memorable moment for fans. Another set of images shared by a paparazzi account showed Dhanush beaming with joy as he interacted with a young fan dressed as Lord Shiva at the ghats. Before leaving Varanasi, Dhanush, Kriti, and Aanand L Rai posed for a heartfelt picture with the young admirer, adding to the emotional warmth of the visit.

Earlier, Dhanush posted a series of candid photographs featuring himself, Kriti Sanon, and Rai captured against the backdrop of the Ganga. In his caption, he wrote, “The world is a better place when you are at his feet. Har Har Mahadev. #banaraslove.” The images showcased the trio basking in the golden sunlight, their faces reflecting peace and camaraderie amid the spiritual ambience of Varanasi.

Meanwhile, early ticket sales have shown strong signs of audience support for the Dhanush–Kriti pairing. The film’s powerful emotional narrative, its rich musical landscape, and the trusted creative partnership between Dhanush and Aanand L Rai who earlier collaborated on Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re have significantly heightened anticipation. The recently released trailer offers a deeper look into the turbulent world of Shankar and Mukti, whose love story is raw, passionate, unpredictable, and seemingly beyond the bounds of logic and destiny.

Tere Ishk Mein is backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar serving as supporting producers. The screenplay is crafted by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. One of the film’s biggest highlights is its soundtrack, composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Their collaboration has already generated substantial buzz, promising a musical experience that elevates the film’s emotional depth.