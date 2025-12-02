Madhuri Dixit’s Raw and Unfiltered Performance in Mrs Deshpande Will Leave You Speechless!

Madhuri Dixit is all ready to plunge into the world of thrillers once again with the upcoming series Mrs Deshpande, presenting audiences with a vastly different avatar compared to her previous screen roles. The trailer, which was shared on JioHotstar’s official Instagram handle in association with Applause Entertainment and actor Siddharth Chandekar, shows a first glimpse into Dixit’s portrayal of a convicted serial killer who helps the police track down a copycat murderer.

The trailer introduces Dixit’s character as a humble woman who later turns out to be a cool and calculated murderer who kills people with a nylon rope. The story takes a turn when the police ask her to help find another murderer who is copying her old crimes. One of the important scenes in the trailer is when she tells the investigators, “I am inside, so that means there is someone who is copying my style,” which hints at a tale of criminal psychology where lines between hunter and hunted are blurred.

The series also seems to delve into the tense relationship of her character with her son, played by Siddharth Chandekar. The caption below the trailer says, “Kabhi kabhi killer ko pakadne ke liye, killer ki hi madad leni padti hai,” which describes the kind of investigation tactics that are used in this show and the moral dilemmas faced within law enforcement.

Reactions were sharp on social media upon the release of the trailer, with a number of users in disbelief over Dixit’s shift to a dark role. Actor Riteish Deshmukh termed the show “fabulous,” even as others mentioned the eerie moments and how the actress was trying something totally new and different.

Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Applause Entertainment, Mrs Deshpande is the official Indian remake of the French series La Mante. The series also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee in a supporting role.

Also Read: Get Ready to Be Obsessed: Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs. Deshpande is a Masterclass in Acting!

Dixit has been a part of several thrillers earlier: Parinda (1989), 100 Days (1991), Mrityudand (1997) and Dedh Ishqiya (2014). This new series, therefore, is a return to the genre that she has worked with on and off during her career.