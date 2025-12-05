Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, and Skooly – Let’s Do It Song Lyrics

Song Name – Let’s Do It

Singers – Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, and Skooly

Check out Let’s Do It Song Lyrics by Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, and Skooly

Up? (What? What?)

Uh, what’s up? (What? What?)

Uh, what’s up? (Uh, Rich Kidz)

Uh, what’s up? (And SkoolBoi)

Uh, what’s up? (What? What?)

Uh, what’s up? (What? What?)

Uh, what’s up? (Uh, Rich Kidz)

Uh, what’s up? (And SkoolBoi)

Yeah, spend that shit on a Brabus, look at my ho, she the baddest, uh (Pop out)

Yeah, spend that shit on a Brabus, look at my ho, she the baddest (Woah)

Yeah, black boy, white boy swag, but I’m tatted like I’m Spanish

We go SVJ, it’s a pool party, text me when you landin’

Uh, pop out just like the Rich Kidz, play with them numbers like Latto

Sittin’ in the Corvette with two vibes, molly on the ho

Uh, uh, uh, I put some molly on them hoes

I put some swagger on that ho, Juelz Santana on my phone

Red bandana, I’m in mode, old-ass hundreds caught mold

Maison Margiela my redbone, SRT for the young boys

Spend a whole mill’ in the borough, put it in the pot for tomorrow

Yeah, we goin’ shoppin’ tomorrow, I’m puttin’ my b*tch in Armani

Pop it off, shake up the lobby (Ah), everything we do is atomic (Say twin)

Pink Polo, color salmon (Woah), swag deadly, I’m so ironic

Rock it out, Tame Impala, hundred M’s, f*ck goin’ to college

South Atlanta, came with my posse, G6, it’s not no Roxy

Big bitch, I built the body, geeked up, they talk about me

Spin through a lil’ molly, stolen car with no mileage

Omertà Gang, they don’t know about it, geeked up like a co-pilot

I ain’t gotta say nothin’, baby, money gon’ talk for me, I can stay quiet

Yeah, spend that shit on a Brabus, look at my ho, she the baddest

Yeah, spend that shit on a Brabus, look at my ho, she the baddest

Yeah, black boy, white boy swag, but I’m tatted like I’m Spanish

We go SVJ, it’s a pool party, text me when you landin’

Pop out just like the Rich Kidz, hold up, let’s do it (Pop out just like the Rich Kidz)

Pop out just like the Rich Kidz, hold up, let’s do it (No, seriously)

Pop out just like the Rich Kidz, hold up, let’s do it

Pop out just like the Rich Kidz, hold up, let’s do it (Let’s do it)

Name banging, gang banging, gun slinging, chain takers (Ayy)

Dope boy lifestyle (Ayy), Chrome Heart with no label (Ayy)

Mama couldn’t afford cable, now the big house with no neighbors (Ayy)

Real P, I had to put it down, I’m your b*tch favorite now (Ayy)

Bitches like I’m Flavor Flav, takin’ this shit day by day (Ayy)

Geeked like Fabo, sellin’ bricks like J-Bo now (Ayy)

Youngin got rich off of hits, real Atlanta ’90s baby shit

I ain’t go to high school, I was in the school high (Ayy)

I been on some young, turnt shit, way before Skooly dropped this

House party, we was throwin’ dubs, stolen cars to the teen clubs (Ayy)

I don’t got to lift a finger up, brodie’nem get shit done

We was all night on them corners, black Nike boots, white ones

Put the Patek on the Vacheron, mob business, living like a don

Bro got knocked, I’m takin’ care of his son

Send another hundred to my mom (Ayy)

Go and take a trip, have fun, Metro Boomin in the blunt

Ain’t out here hustlin’ for nothin’, tryna leave a billi’ to my sons

Pop out just like the Rich Kidz, hold up, let’s do it (Pop out just like the Rich Kidz, ayy, let’s do it)

Pop out just like the Rich Kidz, hold up, let’s do it (No, seriously, yeah, yeah)

Pop out just like the Rich Kidz, hold up, let’s do it (CBFW on these motherfuckers)

Pop out just like the Rich Kidz, hold up, let’s do it (Let’s do it)

Yeah, spend that shit on a Brabus, look at my ho, she the baddest

Yeah, spend that shit on a Brabus, look at my ho, she the baddest

Yeah, black boy, white boy swag, but I’m tatted like I’m Spanish

We go SVJ, it’s a pool party, text me when you landin’