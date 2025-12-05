Freya Skye – Silent Treatment Song Lyrics

Song Name – Silent Treatment
Singer – Freya Skye
You played it cool, and I played it dumb
Don’t you think I’m a little too young
To be messed with like that?
So convincing, you made it look fun
Laugh it off, but the damage is done
Saying, “Baby, just relax” (Relax)
I got my hopes too high
You hardly said goodbye
Then casually walked out of my life
Oh, we don’t talk anymore, talk anymore, talk anymore
Gave me the silent treatment
The least you could’ve done was give me a reason
And I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore
The way I hate you for leaving
Too much free time staring up at the ceiling
It’s been a month since you went and checked in
I wanna ask, “Where the hell have you been?”
‘Cause I’ve been right where you left me (Right where you left me)
Poured my self-control down the sink
Almost die every time the phone rings
Why won’t somebody help me?
I got my hopes too high
Read in between the lines
Am I supposed to read your mind?
Oh, we don’t talk anymore, talk anymore, talk anymore
Gave me the silent treatment
The least you could’ve done was give me a reason
And I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore
The way I hate you for leaving
Too much free time staring up at the ceiling
You’re a narcissist, I’m an optimist
Name a deadlier combo
Something’s wrong with us, ain’t it obvious?
Build me up and then, oh no
Call me “just a friend,” here we go again
Tell them all that you hate me
Hate me, guess you erased me
‘Cause we don’t talk anymore, talk anymore, talk anymore
Gave me the silent treatment
Did you go find someone, or am I the reason?
And I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore
The way I hate you for leaving
Too much free time staring up at the ceiling
Give me a reason for the treatment I’ve been feeling
Give me a reason for you leaving, I’ve been screaming