Freya Skye – Silent Treatment Song Lyrics

Song Name – Silent Treatment

Singer – Freya Skye

Check out Silent Treatment Song Lyrics by Freya Skye

You played it cool, and I played it dumb

Don’t you think I’m a little too young

To be messed with like that?

So convincing, you made it look fun

Laugh it off, but the damage is done

Saying, “Baby, just relax” (Relax)

I got my hopes too high

You hardly said goodbye

Then casually walked out of my life

Oh, we don’t talk anymore, talk anymore, talk anymore

Gave me the silent treatment

The least you could’ve done was give me a reason

And I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore

The way I hate you for leaving

Too much free time staring up at the ceiling

It’s been a month since you went and checked in

I wanna ask, “Where the hell have you been?”

‘Cause I’ve been right where you left me (Right where you left me)

Poured my self-control down the sink

Almost die every time the phone rings

Why won’t somebody help me?

I got my hopes too high

Read in between the lines

Am I supposed to read your mind?

Oh, we don’t talk anymore, talk anymore, talk anymore

Gave me the silent treatment

The least you could’ve done was give me a reason

And I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore

The way I hate you for leaving

Too much free time staring up at the ceiling

You’re a narcissist, I’m an optimist

Name a deadlier combo

Something’s wrong with us, ain’t it obvious?

Build me up and then, oh no

Call me “just a friend,” here we go again

Tell them all that you hate me

Hate me, guess you erased me

‘Cause we don’t talk anymore, talk anymore, talk anymore

Gave me the silent treatment

Did you go find someone, or am I the reason?

And I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore, I can’t ignore

The way I hate you for leaving

Too much free time staring up at the ceiling

Give me a reason for the treatment I’ve been feeling

Give me a reason for you leaving, I’ve been screaming