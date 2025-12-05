Margot Robbie comments on Jacob Elordi Picking Her Up During a Scene 

Margot Robbie has never been one to hide a good behind-the-scenes moment and her latest confession has the internet buzzing. While talking about filming Wuthering heights with Jacob Elordi for their upcoming project, Margot revealed that there was one scene where Jacob had to pick her up… and it completely caught her off guard in the best possible way.

“It made me weak at the knees,” she said with a laugh, explaining that Jacob lifted her so effortlessly she didn’t even have time to process it. According to Margot, the moment wasn’t just about physical strength. It was the surprise, the confidence and the absolute ease with which Jacob handled the scene that left her momentarily stunned.

Fans already love this pairing and her candid reaction has only added fuel to the excitement. The two actors share a natural chemistry, and every behind-the-scenes detail only makes people more curious to see how that energy translates on screen.

Margot’s comment has now gone viral because it’s not often she admits someone literally made her knees go soft, especially in such a charming and unfiltered way. Jacob Elordi, who has been on a career high lately, continues to win over audiences and co-stars alike with his screen presence and charisma.

While the film is still under wraps, this one moment is already doing what great promo moments do. It’s getting people talking, imagining and absolutely impatient to watch these two share the screen. And if Margot Robbie is out here getting weak-kneed, the audience is definitely in for something good.