Wuthering Heights Gets a Valentine’s Day Debut With Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi & Charli XCX Soundtrack

The classic novel Wuthering Heights is storming back to the big screen and it’s doing so in love-forged style. Director Emerald Fennell (known for Promising Young Woman and Saltburn) has reimagined Emily Brontë’s gothic romance for a modern audience. The film stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, and will be released on Valentine’s Day 2026.

One of the most exciting pieces is the music production. Charli XCX has been confirmed to contribute original songs to the film’s soundtrack. Tracks like “House” (with John Cale) and “Chains of Love” have already been released and tie directly with the film’s trailer. The announcement of these songs underlines how this version of Wuthering Heights is about more than just retelling the story, it’s about translating its raw intensity into music, visuals and emotion.

Watching the trailer gives a clear sense of what Fennell aims to do: the love between Cathy and Heathcliff is wild, primal and unforgiving. Robbie and Elordi deliver chemistry that’s electric. The visuals use the moors, the wind, the storm, and every shot feels like a wave of emotion.

The choice to release on Valentine’s Day is smart. It positions the film as the major romance event of 2026. Its heritage literature meets modern pop culture. Old world meets new world. Vintage theme meets pop soundtrack. Seeing older books getting this kind of treatment, with pop songs and modern aesthetics, is thrilling. It feels like a bridge, one foot in the past, one foot in today.

Of course, there’s controversy. Some fans have raised questions about casting choices, especially around Heathcliff’s portrayal and how it aligns with Brontë’s original descriptions. But the project clearly isn’t trying to replicate what’s been done before. It wants to challenge, provoke, and evoke.

For anyone who loves stories of love that burn rather than flicker, this version of Wuthering Heights promises to deliver. The combination of Robbie’s star power, Elordi’s intensity, Fennell’s bold direction and Charli XCX’s musical edge could turn this into one of 2026’s most memorable romances.