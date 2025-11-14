The Truth About Tara Testa: Chris Evans’ Best Friend or Secret Lover?

Barely a month after Chris Evans and his wife, actress Alba Baptista, reportedly welcomed their first child, social media was flooded with unsubstantiated cheating rumours involving the Captain America star. The controversy stemmed from a blind item posted on TikTok, where an anonymous user claimed that a married A-list actor from Boston had been seen with a brunette woman at a local bar. The post also hinted that the actor’s wife had “recently given birth,” which led many online users to assume the message was referencing Evans.

According to fans speculating on social media, the timeline appeared to match the couple’s reported welcome of their daughter, Alma Grace Baptista Evans, on October 24, 2025, in Massachusetts, two years after their wedding. As the blind item gained traction, some users further fuelled rumours by suggesting the unnamed actor might be secretly involved with his childhood best friend, Tara Testa. However, no photos, credible sources, or verifiable evidence have surfaced to support these claims.

here's some tb pics of chris evans and his lifelong best friend tara testa pic.twitter.com/TF8PJ3VmTc — ًً (@evanschain) May 13, 2020

Evans and Testa have known each other for many years, and the actor has occasionally spoken about their long-standing friendship. In a 2011 interview, he mentioned that his beloved dog, Dodger, sometimes stayed with “a girl named Tara” who grew up with him in Boston. Testa made a rare public appearance with the actor at the 2015 Academy Awards, where a brief mix-up led to her being mistakenly introduced as his girlfriend—a claim both quickly corrected. The two were also photographed together at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, accompanied by Testa’s brother.

Also Read: The Cutest Couple’s Cute Addition: Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Welcome Baby Girl!

Because Tara Testa is not a public figure, little else is known about her beyond these occasional appearances. Neither Chris Evans nor Alba Baptista has commented on the recent allegations, but the rumours have nevertheless cast an unwelcome spotlight over what should be a celebratory moment for the couple.