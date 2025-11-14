Keerthy Suresh Unleashes Her Inner Gangster in Revolver Rita Trailer

Keerthy Suresh’s highly awaited black comedy crime film, Revolver Rita, is due for release in theaters on November 28, 2025. The film has JK Chandru as director and presents the Saani Kaayidham actress in a riveting new avatar. The trailer has just come out, and people are looking forward to being enthralled by the interesting journey of Rita when she fights against crimes with her quick wit and bravery.

In Revolver Rita, Keerthy is playing the titular character of Rita, a woman who accidentally kills a dreaded gangster from Pondicherry. This leads to a fatal chase by the gangster’s vengeful son and his gang members, who want to track her down to take their revenge. To save herself, Rita needs wits, intelligence, and, of course, family support as she tries to outsmart the goons. The trailer has set a darkly comic tone, combining chaos and humor in a peculiarly crafted crime narrative.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Radhika Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, and John Vijay, among others. Written and directed by JK Chandru, Revolver Rita is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Thalapathy Vijay’s Jagadish Palanisamy, under the banners of Passion Studios and The Route.

Music and Background Score for the film is done by Sean Roldan, while cinematography is handled by Dinesh Krishnan and editing by Praveen KL. Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the Telugu comedy-drama film Uppu Kappurambu, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. She has a few more interesting projects in the pipeline, including Kannivedi and Thottam – The Demesne, in which she is paired opposite Antony Varghese.

The promise with Revolver Rita is that of a taut, entertaining mix of suspense, action, and humor, with Keerthy Suresh leading the charge in a role that’s sure to captivate audiences.