Kajol Shares Yug & Nysa Devgan’s  Cute  Pics  With  A Funny  Line -Can We Just Shrink Them…’ Go Check It Out!

Bollywood star Kajol marked Children’s Day on November 14 with a heartwarming yet humorous post dedicated to her two children, daughter Nysa Devgn and son Yug. Taking to social media, the actress shared a picture with each of her kids and accompanied the images with an affectionate caption that perfectly captured the joys—and challenges—of motherhood. “It’s Children’s Day, and today I can say that ‘that is a lot of work’, but when it goes well, it’s the best feeling in the world… Here’s to all kids today and to all those amazing parents who love them… Can we just shrink them after 8pm, pls?” she wrote, blending warmth with her trademark wit.

For those unfamiliar, Kajol is a proud mother of two: Nysa, who is in her early twenties, and Yug, currently in his teenage years. Despite her powerhouse career, Kajol has always balanced stardom with devoted motherhood—something her colleagues frequently admire.

This sentiment was echoed recently on the talk show Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle, hosted by Kajol and author-actor Twinkle Khanna. In the latest episode, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan joined the duo for a candid conversation and shared an inspiring memory that highlighted Kajol’s exceptional professionalism and commitment to her craft.

Farah recalled the time Kajol shot for her cameo sequence in the popular song from Kal Ho Naa Ho. What many viewers may not know is that Kajol had just given birth at the time. Farah explained that she even had to adjust the choreography to ensure Kajol’s comfort, saying, “Kajol had just given birth. And then you only shot like this — I had to give her a step above the tummy. She literally came back to shoot within a month after giving birth. That’s amazing.” The filmmaker praised Kajol’s extraordinary dedication, noting that very few actors would return to a film set so soon after childbirth.

Kajol’s journey, however, has also included deeply painful moments. In a past interview, the actress revealed that she was pregnant during the filming of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but suffered a miscarriage around the time of the film’s release. She later went through another miscarriage, describing that period as one of the most emotionally difficult phases of her life.

Through it all, Kajol continues to inspire fans with her resilience, honesty, and unwavering love for her family—qualities she celebrated once again this Children’s Day.

