​​Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffered a Psychotic Break After A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga has opened up about one of the darkest phases of her life, a period when her career was soaring but her mind and body were collapsing. In a new interview, Gaga revealed that she was taking lithium while filming A Star Is Born in 2017. She says she was pushing through pain, pressure and emotional overload without realising how close she was to breaking.

Soon after the film wrapped, her Joanne World Tour became the tipping point. Gaga shared that she completely crashed during the tour and eventually needed psychiatric care. Her sister even told her that she could not recognise her anymore, something Gaga admits shook her deeply. She said she felt like she was losing herself and there came a moment when she did not think she could get better.

Gaga has long spoken about living with fibromyalgia, a condition that causes intense pain, and how performing through it only worsened her physical and mental state. The combination of chronic pain, touring, awards pressure and global fame caught up with her. She finally stepped away and sought help after realising the decline was becoming dangerous.

She says she feels lucky to be alive and is now looking back with clarity. Gaga credits her support system and the people around her, including her partner Michael Polansky, for helping her recover. Her latest album Mayhem is part of her healing journey and a way for her to reclaim her voice and creative energy.

What makes this confession important is how openly she speaks about the cost of fame. Behind the cameras and applause, even the biggest stars battle breakdowns, loneliness and internal storms. Gaga’s story serves as a reminder that mental health struggles do not skip the rich, the famous or the successful. Her honesty gives strength to anyone dealing with similar pain.