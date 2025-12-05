Wham! – Last Christmas Song Lyrics

Song name – Last Christmas
Band – Wham
Check out Last Christmas Song Lyrics by Wham
Ah, ah-ah
Ooh-woah
Oh-oh
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart
But the very next day, you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart
But the very next day, you gave it away (You gave it away)
This year, to save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special (Special)
Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye
Tell me, baby, do you recognise me?
Well, it’s been a year, it doesn’t surprise me
“Happy Christmas,” I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying, “I love you,” I meant it
Now I know what a fool I’ve been
But if you kissed me now, I know you’d fool me again
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart
But the very next day, you gave it away (You gave it away)
This year, to save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special (Special)
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart
But the very next day, you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special (Special, oh)
Oh, oh, baby
A crowded room, friends with tired eyes
I’m hiding from you and your soul of ice
My God, I thought you were someone to rely on
Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on
A face-on lover with a fire in his heart
A man undercover, but you tore me apart
Ooh-ooh
Now I’ve found a real love, you’ll never fool me again
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart
But the very next day, you gave it away (You gave it away)
This year, to save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special (Special)
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart
But the very next day, you gave it away (You gave me away)
This year, to save me from tears
I’ll give it to someone special (Special)
A face-on lover with a fire in his heart (I gave you my heart)
A man undercover, but you tore him apart
Maybe next year
I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone special
Special
Someone
Someone
I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone special
Who give me something in return
(I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone)
Hold my heart and watch it burn
I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone special
I thought you were here to stay
How could you love me for a day?
I thought you were someone special
I gave you my heart
I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart
You gave it away
I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone
La-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la