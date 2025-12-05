Wham! – Last Christmas Song Lyrics

Song name – Last Christmas

Band – Wham

Ah, ah-ah

Ooh-woah

Oh-oh

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away (You gave it away)

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special (Special)

Once bitten and twice shy

I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye

Tell me, baby, do you recognise me?

Well, it’s been a year, it doesn’t surprise me

“Happy Christmas,” I wrapped it up and sent it

With a note saying, “I love you,” I meant it

Now I know what a fool I’ve been

But if you kissed me now, I know you’d fool me again

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away (You gave it away)

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special (Special)

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special (Special, oh)

Oh, oh, baby

A crowded room, friends with tired eyes

I’m hiding from you and your soul of ice

My God, I thought you were someone to rely on

Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on

A face-on lover with a fire in his heart

A man undercover, but you tore me apart

Ooh-ooh

Now I’ve found a real love, you’ll never fool me again

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away (You gave it away)

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special (Special)

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away (You gave me away)

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special (Special)

A face-on lover with a fire in his heart (I gave you my heart)

A man undercover, but you tore him apart

Maybe next year

I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone special

Special

Someone

Someone

I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone special

Who give me something in return

(I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone)

Hold my heart and watch it burn

I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone special

I thought you were here to stay

How could you love me for a day?

I thought you were someone special

I gave you my heart

I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

You gave it away

I’ll give it to someone, I’ll give it to someone

La-la

La-la-la-la-la

La-la

La-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la

La-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la