Smriti Mandhana’s Engagement Ring is MISSING in Her Latest Post – What’s Going On?

Indian cricket star and women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has returned to social media nearly two weeks after her much-discussed wedding to singer-composer Palash Muchhal was postponed on November 23. Her comeback post—a promotional video for Colgate—delighted fans, but also sparked curiosity for an unexpected reason: Smriti was not wearing her engagement ring.

In the video, Smriti speaks confidently about her journey as a cricketer, smiling through most of it. Yet, many followers focused less on her message and more on her appearance. Some fans commented that although she appeared cheerful, her eyes seemed emotional. Others were quick to point out the missing ring, wondering if the video had been recorded before the engagement.

Several fans came to her defence, noting clues that suggested the clip was old. “There’s no mehendi on her hands—this must have been shot before the engagement,” one user reasoned. Another speculated that the ad might have been filmed while she was still in Mumbai, prior to Palash’s proposal. Still, many were simply happy to see her active again, calling her a “queen” and praising her resilience.

Meanwhile, Palash Muchhal has not shared any new posts online.

The wedding postponement occurred after a sudden medical emergency in Smriti’s family. On the day of the ceremony, her father, Srinivas Mandhana, reportedly fell ill and had to be hospitalised in Sangli. Palash was also admitted to the hospital the following day due to health issues. Both have since recovered and been discharged, but neither family has announced a revised wedding date.

The silence from the couple led to a rise in rumours and online speculation—especially after Smriti removed wedding-related posts from her social media accounts. However, both families maintain that the wedding has only been delayed, and they hope to finalise a new date soon.