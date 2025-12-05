Ma Dong Seok and Lee Jin Wook Team Up with BLACKPINK’s Lisa in TYGO

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is officially stepping deeper into the world of acting, and her next move is turning heads across the globe. After making her on-screen debut as Mook in The White Lotus Season 3—shot entirely in Thailand—the star is now gearing up for her first major film role, and it’s a massive one.

Netflix has confirmed that Lalisa Manobal will star in TYGO, a Korean spin-off set within the universe of Chris Hemsworth’s hit Extraction franchise. Earlier rumours hinted at her involvement, but the December 5 announcement put all speculation to rest. The project teams Lisa with two powerhouse Korean actors: Don Lee (Ma Dong-seok) and Lee Jin-wook, marking her debut in a Korean film and her first action role.

Directed by Lee Sang-yong—known for his work on multiple entries in The Roundup series—TYGO follows the journey of a mercenary who has survived solely on instinct and grit. Nicknamed Tygo, he has been entangled with a shadowy organisation since childhood. Along the way, he forms a close bond with Lia, played by Lisa, who grows up alongside him. Their friendship becomes the emotional anchor of the story.

When Lia is kidnapped by a dangerous criminal group during a mission, Tygo launches into a fierce pursuit to rescue her. Adding to the tension is Arman Choi, portrayed by Lee Jin-wook, who stands as Tygo’s formidable adversary.

Lisa, Don Lee, and Lee Jin-wook have all expressed enthusiasm about joining the Extraction universe. For Lisa, this marks an exciting leap into action cinema—something fans have been eagerly anticipating. With Netflix backing the film and a high-octane storyline at its core, TYGO is already shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases featuring the global K-pop icon.