Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartfelt Note: ‘Bade Bade Deshon Mein…’ After DDLJ Statue Unveiling

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was reunited with his Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge co-star Kajol in London’s Leicester Square to reveal a bronze statue to mark 30 years of the iconic movie. The reunion sent social media abuzz as many photos and videos of the duo unveiling the sculpture surfaced online in no time. Kajol’s kids, Nysa and Yug Devgan, also attended the occasion, making it a very warm family affair in this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

After the reveal, Shah Rukh Khan took to X and shared his feelings in a rather emotional message. He wrote, “Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!” He told how thrilled he was to reveal the bronze statue of Raj and Simran to mark three decades of a film that has become synonymous with Indian romance at Leicester Square. Khan also mentioned the important milestone of DDLJ being the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue on the Scenes in the Square Sculpture Trail. He extended gratitude to the fans and supporters in the UK and invited everyone visiting London to stop by and “make more memories with DDLJ.”

Images shared by fan clubs captured SRK and Kajol striking their signature DDLJ pose in front of the statue. Shah Rukh looked dapper in his black suit as Kajol looked graceful, oozing charm in a stunning blue saree.

Helmed by Aditya Chopra and released in 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge still remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated love stories. Its timeless chemistry, memorable dialogues, and emotional depth have cemented it as more than just a film-it is a cultural phenomenon. Decades later, DDLJ still weaves its spell on viewers as some theaters continue to screen this movie.