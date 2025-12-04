Shah Rukh Khan’s Sassy Response to ‘Zubaan Kesari’ Request Will Leave You in Splits

Shah Rukh Khan’s unforgettable “zubaan kesari” Vimal advertisement has long outgrown its commercial roots to become a pop-culture punchline. Years later, the actor still finds himself fielding playful jabs about it — even at lavish wedding events.

A new viral video from a high-profile Delhi wedding captures a lighthearted moment when the bride requests SRK to repeat the popular “zubaan kesari” line on stage. With his trademark charm, SRK laughs off the request, joking, “Ek baar business walon ke saath business kar lo, jaan nahi chhodte. Gutka wale bhi na yaar.” When the bride persists, he affectionately holds her hand and quips, “Har baar jab karta hoon, paise leta hoon darling. Pappa ko keh dena tum.” He adds with a smile, “Achi baat karte hain… main thodi na yahaan pe zubaan kesari karunga.”

The clip has since flooded social media, prompting amused reactions. One guest claimed, “I was in this wedding reception in Delhi — the groom’s side were from Vimal pan masala.” Another user criticized the request, calling it “under-the-belt treatment,” while fans widely praised SRK’s effortless wit.

A second viral video from the same event shows SRK dancing gracefully to “Chaleya” from Jawan. He gestures warmly for the bride to join him, but she shyly refuses, smiling yet remaining still. A social media user shared the moment with the caption, “Shahrukh Khan danced at some billionaire’s wedding for money, and even the bride refused to dance with him.” The clip stirred mixed reactions — some amused, others defending the bride’s nervousness in front of the superstar.

Forget about dancing, they were teasing Srk with Vimal and Jubaa kesari



Gante ka Badshah of Bollywood https://t.co/9fXOISg0AK pic.twitter.com/OmOXlzJfps — Tyler Burbun (@BurbunPitt) December 3, 2025

Meanwhile, SRK continues to command attention both on and off screen. He is next expected to appear in King, slated for 2026, reportedly in a special role that has already sparked curiosity. Following that, he is anticipated to return to the YRF Spy Universe with the highly awaited Pathaan 2.

Whether through films, viral videos, or unexpected wedding moments, SRK remains a constant magnet for public fascination.